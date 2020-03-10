Home Entertainment Hindi

Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar to star in Badhaai Ho sequel!

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar will headline the sequel of Badhaai Ho. Titled Badhaai Do, the family comedy film revolves around an unlikely relationship.

By Express News Service

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar will headline the sequel of Badhaai Ho. Titled Badhaai Do, the family comedy film revolves around an unlikely relationship. While the story and characters are different from Badhaai Ho, there is a common theme of family between both films.

The sequel is helmed by Hunterrr director Harshavardhan Kulkarni and produced by Junglee Pictures. In the film, Rajkummar plays a Delhi cop who is the only male officer in a Mahila (women’s) thana, while Bhumi plays the role of a school PT teacher, much to her family’s distress. The story is about the goof-ups that follow when they meet.

Talking about his role, Rajkummar Rao shares, “I have played a cop before but never with this perspective. I look for layered characters and this is a perfect match.” Bhumi adds, “My character again is strong, independent and author-backed. This time too the film will say something extremely relevant and relatable but in the most hilarious manner and the film has its heart rooted in family values.”

