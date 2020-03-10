Home Entertainment Hindi

Ridheema Tiwari used to find Bollywood movies intimidating

'Begum Jaan' actress Ridheema Tiwari, who started her career with 'Do Dil Ek Jaan', has done some well-known TV shows.

'Begum Jaan' actress Ridheema Tiwari

'Begum Jaan' actress Ridheema Tiwari

By IANS

MUMBAI: "Begum Jaan" actress Ridheema Tiwari says at some point, she was wary of doing films.

"I used to find Bollywood movies intimidating until I successfully did 'Begum Jaan'. I used to think maybe I didn't have enough in me to be a part of films. I have always carried within me a belief in self and in my grounded hardworking roots. However, I can say that my years on TV have taught me a lot," she said.

"Set, make-up, hair styling dialogues and then my favourite word -- 'Action', have given me highs, loads of fame, love from fans across the globe, and also the times when I assessed and maybe even punished myself, times with 'what ifs'," she added.

Ridheema, who started her career with "Do Dil Ek Jaan", has done some well known TV shows.

"I wasn't even sure if I wanted to be an actor. Directionless, purposeless and with no guidance or acting experience, most of my initial roles were in a trial and error mode. I was fortunate to work with some phenomenally fabulous actors like Meghna Malik, Pratima Kannan, Nilu Kohli, Sooraj Thapar, Sudhir Pandey, Sadiya Siddiqui, Ragini Khanna, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Pankaj Kapoor," she said.

"I worked hard and observed various artistes. Those around me who were considered successful were clearly focused, dedicated and had patience. Over a period of time, patience and learning from my mistakes kept me consistent in the industry," added the "Divya Drishti" actress.

