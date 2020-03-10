Sachin: A Billion Dreams producer’s next based on George McCutcheon’s novel Brewster’s Millions

By Express News Service

Sachin: A Billion Dreams producer Ravi Bhagchandka’s next film is a feature film adaptation of American writer George McCutcheon’s comedic novel Brewster’s Millions. The script of the film is penned by Balwinder Singh Janjua who is known for penning Saand Ki Aankh writer Balwinder Singh Janjua has penned the script of the film.

“There have been a few adaptations of this timeless classic worldwide. We have stayed as true to the story as possible and yet added the Indian flavour. It was imperative to have someone who understands comedy to develop a script like this,” says Ravi.

The novel revolves around Montgomery Brewster, a young man who acquires a million dollars from his affluent grandfather. Shortly after, his rich uncle passes away and leaves Brewster seven million dollars, but only under the condition that he keeps none of the money inherited from his grandfather. If Brewster succeeds in the challenge, he will gain the full seven million dollars; but, if he fails, he will be left on the streets without any money.