Home Entertainment Hindi

After Hindi, Angrezi, 'Chinese Medium' coming up next?

The makers are reportedly enthused by the good box office draw that their 2017 release, 'Hindi Medium', saw in China.

Published: 11th March 2020 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

'Angrezi Medium' poster (Photo | Instagram)

'Angrezi Medium' poster (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: After "Hindi Medium" and "Angrezi Medium", Bollywood buffs could be in for "Chinese Medium"!

The makers are reportedly enthused by the good box office draw that their 2017 release, "Hindi Medium", saw in China. Apparently, even "Angrezi Medium" is scheduled to release in that country in a few months' time.

ALSO READ: Irrfan Khan is the reason I did 'Angrezi Medium', says Kareena Kapoor Khan

"Hindi Medium released in China and was a hit. Angrezi Medium too, will find its way there in a few months. I was in the country four weeks after the first film opened on April 4, 2018, dining at a private room in one of the restaurants when one of the waitresses, having heard that the producer of 'Hindi Medium' was there, came running to tell me she'd seen the film with her young daughter and it had really connected with her. That set me thinking," claimed series producer Dinesh Vijan, while speaking to the tabloid Mumbai Mirror.

WATCH: Alia, Katrina, Anushka come together for song 'Kudi Nu Nachan De' in 'Angrezi Medium'

Talking about the language barrier faced by Chinese people across the globe, Vijan added: "Now, with 'Angrezi Medium', we have taken the story out of our country, and because the daughter is older and wants to study in the UK, the crisis is bigger for Irrfan's character, who, this time, is a single parent. Since the Chinese are all around the globe and are sending their kids abroad for higher studies while struggling with the language barrier, I think the world now deserves a 'Chinese Medium'."

"Hindi Medium", starring Irrfan and Pakistani actress Saba Qamar, was directed by Saket Chaudhary. Produced on a modest budget of Rs 22 crore (including P and A), the film went on to do a business of over Rs 110 crore, according to the trade website koimoi.com.

The follow-up, "Angrezi Medium", brings back Irrfan as the male protagonist and casts Radhika Madan as his daughter. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film also features Kareena Kapoor in the cast and is slated to hit theatres on March 13.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Angrezi Medium Angrezi Medium release Hindi Medium Chinese Medium
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp