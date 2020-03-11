Big roles started coming my way post 'Badhaai Ho': Gajraj Rao

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actor Gajraj Rao has been in the industry for over 26 years, but it was his 2018 release "Badhaai Ho" which actually brought him fame. According to him, it's been the "best second half of his life".

"After 'Badhaai Ho', more big and prominent roles started coming my way. Even the directors who never approached me started calling me. My life changed a lot after the success of 'Badhaai Ho'. People showered so much love upon me, started recognising me. I feel blessed to be part of such a meaningful film. I am living the best second half of my life because of 'Badhaai Ho'," Gajraj told IANS.

Currently, Gajraj is being lauded for his performance in the gay rom-com "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan". In the movie, he has once again shared screen space with Neena Gupta after 'Badhaai Ho'.

Speaking of his bond with Neena, Gajraj said: "She is family now. I know her working style and she knows mine. So it has become easy for us to work with each other. We both share a very cordial relationship."