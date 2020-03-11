Composer Rachita Arora reunites with Anurag Kashyap for Choked

By Express News Service

Composer Rachita Arora has reunited with director Anurag Kashyap for his upcoming Netflix venture, Choked. The film, which stars Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles, centres on a bank cashier who finds an almost unlimited source of money in her kitchen.

Rachita had previously collaborated with Anurag on Mukkabaaz (2018)."I recently finished working on Choked. It’s an interesting project with a mix of Maharashtrian and southern flavours. The songs are experimental and crazy. As a director, Anurag is spontaneous and open to ideas. He gives a lot of space to his composers and collaborators," Rachita shares.

Rachita recently worked on the music of Hardik Mehta’s Kaamyaab. The film stars Sanjay Mishra in the role of a Bollywood 'side actor' angling to do his 500th feature film. In addition to the background score, Rachita has composed the songs 'Tim Tim Tim', 'Paaon Bhari', and 'Sikandar'.

"I heavily admire the music of SD and RD Burman. For Kamyaab, we wanted the music to have a retro structure. I referenced the electric guitars, drums, and percussion from that era. I’ve also used a lot of jazz in the background score. I did the orchestra portions of the music from Budapest. In all, It was a really special project for me," Rachita says.