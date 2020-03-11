Hollywood or south, good script is what I look for: Hrithik Roshan

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

When Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan is in the public, his bouncers are on their toes trying to make sure the floor does not have people who threaten the security of the stars. He was in Chennai for the launch of Rado True Square. After I prove my credentials, I come in the presence of Hrithik, whose eyes are glued to his phone.

He exchanges pleasantries and goes back to his phone where he’s replying to fans on Twitter. Shortly, he starts opening up about several things. “I have been with Rado for seven years now and it’s been a wonderful association. I don’t feel like I am hired for the job. Despite not having a penchant for watches while growing up, I admire the company. Thanks to my association with it, I get to come down to Chennai, meet my friends and fans,” says a smiling Hrithik.

Excerpts from the conversation:

Last year, you had two releases – Super 30 and War. While one was a biopic, the other was a commercial action entertainer. You have always oscillated between extremes, when it comes to your filmography.

Yeah, I love doing that. I love extremes because I love to push boundaries – whether it’s on this side of the extreme or that. I love pushing both ends. I think I somehow have the skill to do that and I enjoy it. Super 30 seems like a film I could not have done because I had to pull off the role of a Bihari. But I enjoyed it so much because it helped me to do something that people thought I could not do.

Talking about extremes, do you think Bollywood is opening up to experimenting with genres?

I think the audience is becoming more at ease with themselves as human beings and they are accepting better and more real characters on screen as well, which is the biggest change that has happened in our industry. Cinema should truly reflect reality and it’s about time that as individuals, we accept our own reality and our grey shades.

Today, the hero does have to be black or white. He is not just one but multidimensional. He’s got all sides of a human and that’s really a revelation. When you watch such a character, it teaches you something about yourself. I think it’s a wonderful time and we, as artists, should keep pushing boundaries and dig deeper and deeper to get more nuanced characters and portrayals. I am hopeful that I keep getting to do what I do.

It’s been 20 years since your debut in Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. How has the journey been?

The journey has been amazing. It has given back a lot. But I also gave it a lot. I think I got back exactly what I gave it, maybe a little bit more (laughs). It has been a wonderful experience. I have learnt a lot of great things that I can teach my kids. I am thankful, and very fortunate for the good and the bad in my life. It’s only through the bad, you get to learn the good. In good times, you can flourish because of what you have learnt. I was too abstract there (laughs again).

You have been signed up by one of Hollywood’s largest talent agencies, Gersh. Is there a Hollywood film on the cards?

My idea is to look for good scripts. I am looking for good films to do irrespective of whether they are coming from Hollywood or our film industry. But yes, there’s excitement inside me about doing a film in a new environment where I get to be a student again. If I find something good in Hollywood, I will welcome it.

Thanks to Marvel and DC, the superhero genre has become quite the rage. With our homegrown brand, Krrish, confirmed for its fourth outing, could you talk about it?

We are working on it and that’s as much as I can say right now. Hopefully, it will come together and we will be good to go. But right now, there’s a lot of work left.

A few films from the South are now being made to cater across the country. Can we expect you to star in one soon?

Yeah, why not? Just like I said, I am looking for good work, be it Hollywood or our industry and I am up for it even if it’s from the South.