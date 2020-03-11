Kartik Aaryan likely to star in director Shashank Khaitan’s next

By Express News Service

Kartik Aaryan was recently spotted with director Shashank Khaitan outside Karan Johar's residence. This has led to speculation that Kartik might be starring in Shashank’s upcoming venture with Dharma Productions.

Last week, Shashank had revealed that his film, Mr. Lele, starring Varun Dhawan, had been indefinitely pushed. “Karan, Varun, and I have mutually decided to postpone the shooting of the film,” Shashank had stated. "It’s a script we all love and am sure will revisit soon. But scheduling the film was turning out to be very tough, as the film has a solid ensemble cast and the dates were just not falling into place."

This has further flamed speculation that Mr. Lele has been shelved and a new project with Kartik is in the offing. Shashank has directed Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and Dhadak for Dharma Productions. He also served as a producer on Good Newwz and Bhoot — Part One: The Haunted Ship. Kartik, meanwhile, has joined the banner with Dostana 2. His other upcoming projects include Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Om Raut’s next.