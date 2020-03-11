Karuppu Durai director Madhumitha goes to Bollywood

By Express News Service

Director Madhumita, whose last film KD aka Karuppu Durai fetched much praise, will be helming a Hindi film next. She is one of the four women storytellers who will be collaborating with the production house Emmay Entertainment on different projects.

"I believe in this filmmaker 100 per cent! After delivering the sensitive, moving, critically acclaimed Tamil film KD,m expect all senses to be engaged! So proud to collaborate with the serenely calm Madhumita," tweeted Monica Advani, one of the producers. While Madhumita had earlier said that she had plans of remaking KD in Hindi.