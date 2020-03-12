STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Karisma Kapoor: Mentalhood blends entertainment with learning

Eight years after Dangerous Ishhq, Karisma Kapoor returns with Mentalhood, ALT Balaji’s new show exploring motherhood and urban anxieties.

Published: 12th March 2020 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor (File photo| PTI)

By  Shilajit Mitra 
Express News Service

Eight years after Dangerous Ishhq, Karisma Kapoor returns with Mentalhood, ALT Balaji's new show exploring motherhood and urban anxieties. Karisma essays Meira Sharma, a multitasking ‘tiger mom’ trying to raise her three kids in Mumbai. The show highlights themes of helicopter parenting, bullying, gender dynamics, and more. 

"Each episode has a message for everyone. Even men watching it would say ‘Oh my God! I didn’t realize this.’ We deal with bullying, gender, exam fever, and surrogacy. It’s actually entertainment with learning, which is so beautiful," Karisma shares.

Karisma was convinced to do the show by producer Ekta Kapoor, who thought she would be the perfect fit for the series. A mother of two, Karisma feels the show will reach out to every mom trying to navigate day-to-day challenges.

"When I heard the script, I could connect with it as it’s something I go through on a daily basis. I wanted to reach out to the audiences and tell them they aren’t alone. We are going through this journey together," she says. 

Karisma, who made her acting debut in 1991 and has seen the industry evolve, hails the ongoing OTT revolution in India. She feels web shows encourage actors to be more realistic with their performances. “I think the web space is a perfect balance of film and television,” she says, “During my day, if you would act a certain way they would be like ‘Madam thoda sa aur expression dikhaiye’ (Please show more expressions). There was a certain scale you had to reach.” 

Karisma’s career boasts some of the greatest comedies of the 1990s — films like Raja Babu, Andaz Apna Apna, Coolie. No. 1, and more. Would she like to return to the space in the future? “I don’t plan anything as such, but yes, I do enjoy doing a light-hearted comedy,” she says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karisma Kapoor Mentalhood ALT Balaji
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp