Producers Juno Chopra,Jackky Bhagnani collaborate for 'The Burning Train' remake

The story centred on a newly-launched train that catches fire on its inaugural journey. The upcoming remake will go on floors later in the year and also feature an ensemble cast. 

Published: 12th March 2020 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Jackky Bhagnani

Jackky Bhagnani. (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

Producers Juno Chopra and Jackky Bhagnani are collaborating on an upcoming remake of The Burning Train. Released in 1980, the original film was a classic disaster-thriller starring Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Vinod Khanna, Parveen Babi, Jeetendra and others.

The story centred on a newly-launched train that catches fire on its inaugural journey. The upcoming remake will go on floors later in the year and also feature an ensemble cast. Jaccky says, "The Burning Train is a film that I grew up watching, and I’m sure many of us did. It’s a classic in Bollywood and I’m thrilled to be working with my dear friend Juno to try and recreate the magic that Ravi Chopra sir had done years ago. It’s a film with its heart at the right place and we are set to give it our all." 

This is the third in-house remake to be announced by BR Studios. The banner had recently remade their own Ittefaq and Pati, Patni Aur Woh. 

"I’m very excited about this collaboration and The Burning Train has always been my all-time favourite. It was directed by my dad, I am very excited to make my version of the film. Currently, we’re on the verge of signing the director as well as the lead cast, which will be our next announcement," Juno shares.

