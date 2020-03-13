STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Richa Chadha appointed on advisory board of Women in Film and Television India

The association takes cognisance of the women who have heralded remarkable change in the industry. Besides Richa, Sonam Kapoor and Deepa Mehta are also members of WIFT. 

Published: 13th March 2020 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2020 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha

By Express News Service

Richa Chadha has been appointed on the advisory board for Women in Film & Television Association (WIFT) India. WIFT is a global support platform for women in the film and TV industry. There are 55 chapters of the association across the world affiliated to the Global WIFT Org in the US. 

Richa Chadha

Richa shares, “I am someone who has come to this industry without a godfather and it hasn’t been easy. The industry at this point is a much more organised workspace and is much safer to work in than before, but there’s much more to be done. There’s this impression that show business is not a good place for women. 

‘‘Everyone in my extended family was apprehensive when I joined the film industry. But 10 years on, I have worked on some path breaking projects, with talented artistes and am proud of my filmography and struggle. Now movie sets are filled with women and it’s important to create this gender-neutral environment if we want to tell balanced stories, and even progress as a society.”

