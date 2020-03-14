STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'Angrezi Medium' earns Rs 4.03 crore amid coronavirus scare on day 1

The film, directed by Homi Adajania, released across India on Friday barring Delhi, Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir, where theatres are closed till March 31 to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

Published: 14th March 2020 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2020 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

Angrezi Medium poster.

Angrezi Medium poster

By PTI

MUMBAI: Braving the panic around the coronavirus spread, Irrfan's much-awaited film "Angrezi Medium" minted Rs.4.03 crores on the first day of its release in the country, the makers announced on Saturday.

The film, directed by Homi Adajania, released across India on Friday barring Delhi, Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir, where theatres are closed till March 31 to help fight the spread of novel COVID-19 virus.

'Angrezi Medium' review: Irrfan Khan’s film struggles to find its heart

The producer of the movie, Dinesh Vijan, had said that they will be releasing the movie in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala on a new date.

On Friday, it was announced that malls and cinema halls in various parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur, as well as Karnataka will go on lockdown till March-end, and that seems to have had an adverse effect on the opening day collection of the film.

Starring Irrfan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madaan and Deepak Dobriyal, "Angrezi Medium", is a Maddock Films production, presented by Jio Studios and Prem Vijan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Angrezi Medium Angrezi Medium release coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First-person account: Being self-quarantined in the time of coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Bus conductor distributes face masks in Karnataka
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp