Anurag Kashyap’s international film titled 'Talkh'; Angira Dhar to lead

By Express News Service

Anurag Kashyap’s first international project has been titled Talkh. Announced in 2018, the film follows the journey of two women from different parts of the world. The multilingual drama stars Angira Dhar as one of the two primary leads.

“Anurag sir was shooting with Vicky Kaushal in Amritsar for Manmarziyaan when Love Per Square Foot was released,” Angira shared.



“He had seen the film and sent a message via Vicky that he wanted to chat with me. Later, he called me and gave me a low down about the film. We met and during the meeting I was told how I looked similar to the original character. It’s like a dream come true to be part of a world that Anurag sir is going to create.”



Asked about her prep, Angira added, “I have been essentially learning and concentrating on German because it’s a difficult language. There is a tutor who I have been training with. Apart from that, I have also downloaded some language apps to test myself, which is really helpful.”