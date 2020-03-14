Bollywood celebrities urge fans to take precautions amid coronavirus outbreak

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Bollywood celebs on Saturday urged fans to take all the precautionary measures to fight the pandemic.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher cautioned the fans and tweeted, "Hello my friends .... Take care of yourself! You are the nearest and dear ones."

“Everything is ok in the end. If it is not ok, it is not the end!” Corona virus is a reality of our times. We need to be careful & cautious. But we also need to change our outlook towards life. Hope my thoughts help you all a little. Do share it with friends and relatives!! pic.twitter.com/2Wr3QbPzML — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 12, 2020

Abhishek Bachchan shared his picture wearing a mask on Instagram along with a caption that reads, "Stay safe!"

Malaika Arora took to Instagram and advised fans to follow the WHO recommended safety and hygiene steps and suggested to stay indoors as much as possible. Along with the note, she shared her picture in which she is seen sanitising her hands.

Dia Mirza took to Twitter and shared a message by the Secretary-General of the UN, Antonio Guterre and wrote, "This is the time for prudence not panic." Thank you @antonioguterres #ForPeopleForPlanet #COVID19."

Let us stand side-by-side with @WHO as they help the world fight this #coronavirus.

We all need to come together as one world one people

Please donate now to the #COVID19 Solidarity Response Fund to help countries respond to this pandemic.



Donate now: https://t.co/BMx9hkg0o7 https://t.co/a2Ma6MUKTV pic.twitter.com/Lqk8sSvUyL — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) March 14, 2020

Twinkle Khanna advised to keep the loved ones close amid coronavirus on Twitter and wrote, "This can also be seen as a reset button. Time to think about what we need versus what we chase. Learning to keep our loved ones close and the world at a distance is the silver lining to this spiky, black cloud. #LoveInTheTimeOfCorona."

Err..there are people who have adequately prepared for this pandemic for years and it’s not the folks at WHO but writers!Our lives have not changed drastically. It was always about sitting alone with a laptop and only talking to the people who live inside your head:) #WritingAway — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 14, 2020

Coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city, has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,20,000 people. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across India has risen to 82.

World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic' and expressed deep concern.