Coronavirus outbreak takes sheen off M-Town

Meera Suresh By

Express News Service

For the Malayalam film industry that has been tottering from crisis to crisis, the COVID-19 outbreak comes a big blow. Like many other sectors, M-Town too is facing a huge financial loss, between Rs 100 and Rs 150 crore, due to the outbreak and the subsequent stalemate.



While the directive to close down theatres after the outbreak at Pathanamthitta stalled the run of three releases, including big-budget

Fahad Faasil-starrer Trance, Kappela and Forensic, the shooting of over four movies was put on hold. The release of three movies, slated initially for March, was also postponed in the wake of the outbreak. According to Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) representative and director B Unnikrishnan, though it is too early to assess the situation, the initial loss is pegged at Rs 100 crore.



“The last time we faced a similar situation was in 2018, during the floods. Even then, such uncertainty is unprecedented. We are hoping to resume work at least by the end of the month. But, things don’t look hopeful as of now,” said the director.

The situation has prompted FEFKA to hold review meetings on Monday and Tuesday. “Though things are beyond our control, we hope to assess the current situation and devise damage-control measures. We will also discuss providing compensation for industry people who are affected financially by the situation,” he added. While the current situation warrants total cancellation of shoots, work on three movies are on, but in a controlled environment. “Only indoor shoots are on at the moment, that too with a limited crew. No major movies have gone on the floors after the outbreak was reported,” he added.

The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) too is cooperating with producers to ensure there is a consensus when shooting resumes. “Of course, the artists will work amongst the crew to ensure that things go smoothly, once the shoot resumes. This situation will be overcome together,” said Idavela Babu, general secretary, AMMA.

Exhibitors’ plight



The worse hit, however, has to be the theatre owners, who had been facing declining footfall ever since the outbreak began. While movies like Trance, a commercial success, had to end its good run, small-budget flicks like Kappela too saw dismal crowd even days before the government directive to shut down theatres came.



While Tovino Thomas-starrer Forensic was expected to bag another Rs 1 crore from theatres, Ayyappanum Koshiyum too would have netted another Rs 50 lakh. Now that it had to be pulled off, the makers released the movie in Amazon Prime Video.

This is besides the other-language movies like Baaghi 3 that were doing decent business. Now, the exhibitors are left wondering whether to re-release the held-over movies. According to MC Bobby, general secretary, Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK), the situation is dire, especially since it is March, the month of financial closings.



“We are holding a meeting on Tuesday. As of now, the decision is to approach the government seeking possibilities for tax exemption. Closing down theatres this month will put us through a tight situation. As for the re-release of movies, we will be forced to pick only the ones that were doing well,” said Bobby.

Other-language movies



With the release of Malayalam movies pushed further, theatres, if reopened in April, are likely to see a slew of releases with major other-language biggies lined up. Vijay’s Master is scheduled for April 9 and the huge initial it garners can affect the run of Malayalam movies. Same is the case for Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi and Marvel movie Black Widow.

Releases postponed

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham (Mohanlal)- Planned for March 26

Kilometres and Kilometres: (Tovino Thomas) - Set for March 12 release

Vaanku: (Anaswara Rajan) - March 13