Gulshan Devaiah getting into character

Gulshan Devaiah never ceases to surprise his fans. His newest offering Afsos, a black comedy, has put the actor back in the spotlight. Devaiah plays the role of Nakul, a writer, who keeps attempting suicide but fails at dying.



So he hires a shooter to kill him.



However, the writer decides to live.



But his shooter Upadhyay never leaves her job incomplete. What follows is a crazy cat-and-mouse chase between Nakul and his shooter.

Talking about why he agreed to play the role of such a confused character, Devaiah says, “I really like the three writers, Anirban Dasgupta, Dibya Chatterjee and Sourav Ghosh. I like their energy and their work. They had the right team in place. I also thought it was interesting to play a loser like Nakul Krishna, who is a failed writer. At the same time, it was challenging because although the protagonist is a loser, we had to keep the audience interested in the story.”

This isn’t the first time the actor has picked an unusual script and character. Devaiah played the roles of twin brothers – one good and one evil – in the film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.



“When I am interested in a character it becomes a part of my life. I am constantly thinking about it. I just tap into my imagination and let things come through. Be it book readings, discussions with the director or writer, or just random ideation. Sometimes if I get an idea while watching a film,” he says.