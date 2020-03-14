Sohum Shah plays a cop in Reema Kagti’s 'Fallen'

By Express News Service

Actor Sohum Shah essays a cop in Reema Kagti’s Fallen. The upcoming web-series also stars Sonakshi

Sinha, Vijay Varma and Gulshan Devaiah. “When I got the script, I really liked it and read it in one go. After that, I met Reema and we discussed this character.

She explained the character to me and I brought some ideas on the table which she liked a lot. From there on I started working on my character. I did some reading sessions with Reema and the whole cast,” Sohum said.

“I am wearing a police uniform for the first time in my life so I started working out to change my body. I have done intense research on how a policeman speaks, how they work and everything about their mannerism. I have done some dialect sessions and workshops as well,” he added.



Fallen is set stream on Amazon Prime Video. Sohum will also be seen in the upcoming film The Big Bull alongside Abhishek Bachchan.