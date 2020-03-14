STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Sohum Shah plays a cop in Reema Kagti’s 'Fallen'

Sohum will also be seen in the upcoming film The Big Bull alongside Abhishek Bachchan.

Published: 14th March 2020 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2020 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Sohum Shah

Actor Sohum Shah

By Express News Service

Actor Sohum Shah essays a cop in Reema Kagti’s Fallen. The upcoming web-series also stars Sonakshi

Sinha, Vijay Varma and Gulshan Devaiah. “When I got the script, I really liked it and read it in one go. After that, I met Reema and we discussed this character.

She explained the character to me and I brought some ideas on the table which she liked a lot. From there on I started working on my character. I did some reading sessions with Reema and the whole cast,” Sohum said.

“I am wearing a police uniform for the first time in my life so I started working out to change my body. I have done intense research on how a policeman speaks, how they work and everything about their mannerism. I have done some dialect sessions and workshops as well,” he added.

Fallen is set stream on Amazon Prime Video. Sohum will also be seen in the upcoming film The Big Bull alongside Abhishek Bachchan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sohum Shah Bollywood Reema Kagti Fallen
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus in Karnataka: On the first death and the measures now in place
Nothing new in our demand for COVID-19 certificate for evacuation: MEA Minister
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp