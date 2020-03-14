STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

YRF postpones release of 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' due to coronavirus crisis

The film, directed by Dibakar Banerjee, and starring Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor, was slated to release on March 20.

Published: 14th March 2020 05:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2020 05:51 PM   |  A+A-

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Yash Raj Films on Saturday announced that the release of their upcoming movie "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar" has been delayed amid growing concerns over coronavirus.

The film, directed by Dibakar Banerjee, and starring Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor, was slated to release on March 20.

"Given the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country, we have decided to postpone the release of Dibakar Banerjee's 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'. The health and safety of everyone is of utmost importance at this time," an announcement shared on the production banner's official Twitter account read.

WATCH | Much-awaited trailer of 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' out!

"Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar" is the latest to join the every-growing list of the films being delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Release of Akshay Kumar's "Sooryavanshi", festival-favourite "Sir", Hollywood films "A Quiet Place 2", "Mulan" and James Bond movie "No Time to Die" have been postponed.

The deadly virus originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year and has killed over 5,000 people and infected more than 134,000 globally.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 83 on Saturday, which includes one death each from Delhi and Karnataka.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Yash Raj Films
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
A look at Indians across the world and COVID-19 hotspots
Yes Bank (Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank withdrawal limits likely to end on March 18
A laboratory set up for the diagnosis of coronavirus. (Photo| EPS/ Madhav K)
Son of 1st Indian who died of coronavirus blames doctors' negligence
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Gold prices fall as part of general meltdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First-person account: Being self-quarantined in the time of coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Bus conductor distributes face masks in Karnataka
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp