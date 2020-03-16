Sanjay Gupta’s 'Mumbai Saga' to wrap up soon amid coronavirus outbreak 

By Express News Service

Sanjay Gupta is currently in midst of the last schedule of his gangster drama, Mumbai Saga, which stars John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal and Mahesh Manjrekar. With only four days left before the film wraps up, the filmmaker is keen on finishing on time and ensuring all necessary precautions are taken on set.

“We’re ensuring that we don’t take any chances ever since news broke out about a few confirmed cases in the country. We’ve told people not to shake hands and get themselves tested if they have a cold, cough or fever. We even have a doctor on location who checks everyone for Covid-19 symptoms the moment they arrive,” Sanjay shared.

Mumbai Saga captures the changing face of India’s financial capital. The film is based on events from the 80s and 90s that show how the long skyscrapers and malls replaced the mills in Mumbai and all that went into transforming Bombay into Mumbai. A Gulshan Kumar presentation, Mumbai Saga is produced by T-Series and White Feather Films.