'Absorb, evolve & make in India': Marshall Machines' Gaurav Sarup 

Sarup shared views on Empowering Industry with Smart Machines. 

Published: 17th March 2020 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Delegates at (Industrial Internet of Things) IIoT 2020

By Express News Service

Engaging sessions, case studies, live demos and panels discussions on smart manufacturing and smart infrastructure marked ‘Reimagining the Future’ conference organised by SingEx Exhibitions at Hyatt Regency, Gurugram recently.

Over 35 speakers from renowned global MNCs participated in the event, Notable among those who attended the event were Ravi Agarwal, President, Automation Industry Association; Gaurav Sarup, Managing Director, Marshall Machines; Vivek Saha, Director and Head Digital transformation and industry 4.0; Anup Wadhwa, Director Automation Industry Association and Baldeep Singh Pahwa, General Manager & Country Head, SingEx India.

“Manufacturing automation will lead to faster and more efficient production processes, increased efficiency, and reduction of complexity and downtime. Only with open collaboration and idea exchanges will 4.0 concepts find their way into practical implementations. It is with this thought in mind that we set out to form a collaborative environment between suppliers and manufacturers at IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) India 2020,” said Baldeep Singh Pahwa, General Manager & Country Head, SingEx India. 

The IIoT India is a business platform dedicated towards reimagining the future by creating collaboration and knowledge sharing opportunities for professionals in the smart manufacturing & smart infrastructure value chain. 

“To me, ‘smart’ is an amalgamation of four words. Sansadhan, manav, rupaya and technique. And anybody who is able to balance these four can be a success story. Our country has survived for thousands of years not by ‘copy paste’ but by absorbing, evolving and making everything in India,” said Aggarwal, speaking on Accelerating Innovation & Partnership within Industry. Sarup shared views on Empowering Industry with Smart Machines. 

Reimagining the Future
