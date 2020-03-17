Architects as building blocks for lives

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

“We don’t need to just build. Architects touch lives in one way or the other. Therefore, it is important for architects to engage with social realities, both in urban and rural areas. Because it’s not just cities that require better buildings and infrastructure, we need to do something at the grassroots level, too,” said architects Preeti and Kabir Vajpeyi. The planner-architect couple just delivered a talk at the 55th edition of the Architecture and Society Talk Series at India Habitat Centre, recently.

Organised by Greha, a society for research on environmental development, habitat design and architecture, the event was attended by members of the architectural community. These founders of VINYÃS (an architectural firm dedicated to the development of social environments specifically for children, with a view of enabling holistic learning), focused on various design, social and outreach initiatives undertaken by the firm over the years for learning environments in government schools, Aanganwadis and health centres throughout the country.

Kabir Vajpeyi, Co-founder of VINYAS

Vajpeyi said, “One such programme is Building as a Learning Aid (Bala), an approach to design that works on two levels in tandem – of teaching and learning, and that of creating resources. Here, we worked on how to conceive Aanganwadis and schools so that they become learning resources for kids,” adding, “So the floor, the wall or a chair no longer remain just an object but go beyond that. They start to engage with child in an interesting way. In an Aanganwadi in Bastar, Chhattisgarh, we made a window grill with curvatures and suspended wrought iron figurines on it. It was used as interactive tool to enhance their eye-hand coordination in a playful manner.”

According to them, students have difficulty in understanding angles in mathematics. To solve it, they suggested marking angles on the floor. “When a student opens the door, they will understand how much it has swept the door. We developed many such ideas and worked on them with the government,” said Vajpeyi, who co-founded and started VINYÃS in 1996 with Preeti.

But their first brush with this all-new aspect was at the Lok Jumbish movement in Rajasthan. “A precursor to Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, this was our first exposure to things at the grassroots level. In a very remote village called Motisari, there was a school site, where students had to study outside because the entire structure of the school building was resting on a decayed wall below the window, and the building could fall off any moment.”

He adds, “Given the overall situation, there wasn’t the choice to demolish it, so we repaired it part-by-part by replacing the low-quality brick with stones. The village celebrated after the building was restored and an old man walked up to me and touched my face with deep gratitude. At that moment I realised how architect can touch people’s lives.”