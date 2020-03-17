Dharma Productions suspends operations due to coronavirus

By Express News Service

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has stalled operations in view of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Recently, the Indian Motion Picture Producer’s Association (IMPPA) announced to stop the shooting of all films, tv shows and advertisements and web shows.

“In view of the epidemic spread of the COVID-19 virus throughout the world including India, we at Dharma Productions have suspended all administrative and production work until further notice,” read a note from the production house.

“This decision has been taken keeping in mind the safety of all and we complying with all the precautionary measures suggested by the government to minimize the risk of exposure to our cast, crew, workers and audience,” it added. Last week, Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty had postponed the release of their upcoming co-production Sooryavanshi. The last schedule of Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, was also shifted to April.