Randeep Hooda, Ileana D’cruz to star in social comedy 'Unfair and Lovely'

By Express News Service

Randeep Hooda and Ileana D’Cruz will star in an upcoming comedy titled Unfair and Lovely. As the title suggests, the film tackles discrimination based on skin colour. Ileana essays a dusky girl named Lovely battling prejudice in present-day Haryana, with Randeep playing her love interest, reports claim.

Unfair and Lovely marks the directorial debut of Balwinder Singh Janjua. Balwinder has previously penned the sports drama Saand Ki Aankh (2019), a biopic of octogenarian sharpshooters Chandra and Prakashi Tomar. He has also written films including Mubarakan and Firangi.

Randeep Hooda was recently seen in Love Aaj Kal (2020). His upcoming release is Extraction, an international action film fronted by Chris Hemsworth. Produced by the Russo Brothers, the Netflix release is set to arrive on April 24. Randeep is also a part of Salman Khan’s Radhe, where he essays the antagonist. Ileana D’Cruz last appeared in Pagalpanti (2019). She stars opposite Abhishek Bachchan in the upcoming film The Big Bull.