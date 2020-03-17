YOLO! No easy way out with Komal Nahta

By Express News Service

Komal Nahta, the well-known critic, trade analyst and host of the celebrity chat show Starry Nights Gen Y on Zee Café at 10.00 pm, shares his insights on what viewers can expect in the newest season.

Tell us about the theme this season, what’s new?



Everything is new, right from the sets to the look and feel, to the guests. The viewers will also see me in a brand-new avatar. I am interviewing GEN Y stars, so I also need to look like a GEN Y host! It is all to do with GEN Y and their style of living, their attitude, and about how they look at life. They will be joined by their mentors. It’s a good mix of stars, directors and producers.

Give us a peek into this new class of sass this season.



You will see Sara Ali Khan accompanied by Dinesh Vijan, her producer of Love Aaj Kal and both of them are like a house on fire. The episode featuring Vicky Kaushal and Aditya Dhar, of URI The Surgical Strike, will leave you in splits. Ishaan Khattar performed an entire dance on the set before we could begin shooting.

What millennial hacks have you imbibed through the show?



One is that I started believing the GEN Y thought process of YOLO, ‘You Only Live Once’. In fact, we make every star and his companion take the YOLO oath and force them to speak the truth, even if that means spilling the beans on themselves, their companion or co-stars.