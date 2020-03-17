STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

YOLO! No easy way out with Komal Nahta

Komal Nahta give us a peek into this new class of sass this season.

Published: 17th March 2020 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Komal Nahta

By Express News Service

Komal Nahta, the well-known critic, trade analyst and host of the celebrity chat show Starry Nights Gen Y on Zee Café at 10.00 pm, shares his insights on what viewers can expect in the newest season.

Tell us about the theme this season, what’s new?

Everything is new, right from the sets to the look and feel, to the guests. The viewers will also see me in a brand-new avatar. I am interviewing GEN Y stars, so I also need to look like a GEN Y host! It is all to do with GEN Y and their style of living, their attitude, and about how they look at life. They will be joined by their mentors. It’s a good mix of stars, directors and producers. 

Give us a peek into this new class of sass this season.

You will see Sara Ali Khan accompanied by Dinesh Vijan, her producer of Love Aaj Kal and both of them are like a house on fire. The episode featuring Vicky Kaushal and Aditya Dhar, of URI The Surgical Strike, will leave you in splits. Ishaan Khattar performed an entire dance on the set before we could begin shooting.

What millennial hacks have you imbibed through the show?

One is that I started believing the GEN Y thought process of YOLO, ‘You Only Live Once’. In fact, we make every star and his companion take the YOLO oath and force them to speak the truth, even if that means spilling the beans on themselves, their companion or co-stars.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Komal Nahta YOLO
India Matters
A mall that has been locked down as part of coronavirus curbs in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)
COVID-19: India proposes extensive social distancing measures
The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)
First Army, now Navy: SC nods yes to permanent commission for women 
Youngsters travelling in a train wear face masks as part of precautionary measures due to the coronavirus scare. A scene from Kozhikode railway station on Monday | Manu R Mavelil
65 lakh people vulnerable to coronavirus in Kerala, says IMA
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 5.3% in 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp