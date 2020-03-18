STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid-19: Sara Ali Khan’s Varanasi temple visit without precautionary measures shocks netizens

Amid coronavirus outbreak, actress Sara Ali Khan was seen attending the Ganga aarti and walking in the crowded streets of Varanasi, leaving everyone shocked and worried.

Published: 18th March 2020 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Sara Ali Khan

By Express News Service

Amid coronavirus outbreak, actress Sara Ali Khan was seen attending the Ganga aarti and walking in the crowded streets of Varanasi, leaving everyone shocked and worried. “Namaste Darshako. Banaras ki galliyo se... oh what a lovely day. So much fun - such little you pay. If only in Varanasi one could stay,” she captioned the video in which she can be seen giving a small tour of Varanasi.

The actor was in Mumbai for the shooting of ‘Antrangi Re’ when she visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple and participated in the ‘Ganga aarti’ on Sunday.Her mother and actor Amrita Singh was with her.
Seeing this video at a time where many states have requested people to avoid unnecessary travel and have even asked corporates to allow work from home for their employees, netizens asked Sara to take precautionary measures.

“Please wear mask Sara,” a user commented.Another one wrote: “Please avoid going outdoors and please don’t touch anything.”Also, in another controversy, the Kashi Vikas Samiti has now raised objections to the actor’s visit on the grounds that Sara Ali Khan in a non-Hindu.

Chandra Shekhar Kapoor, the secretary of the Samiti, said, “The actor’s visit to the temple is against traditions and established norms. It also raises questions on the security of the temple when there is a signboard clearly stating that the entry of ‘non-Hindus’ is prohibited.” He said that some priests had violated norms because they had probably got “a handsome dakshina” and free publicity.

