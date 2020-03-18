STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Janhvi Kapoor is my biggest competition: Ananya Pandey

The "Student Of The Year 2" star also recalled her first audition, and how she got rejected.

Published: 18th March 2020 03:34 PM

Ananya Pandey. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Ananya Pandey feels that star kids have an advantage as they have easier access to people from the industry, and that she considers "Dhadak" star Janhvi Kapoor her biggest competition.

Talking about the debate around nepotism, Ananya said: "I still agree that we have an advantage and we get to meet people. We have easier access to people from the industry as we have grown up around them. But now that I've got that chance, it's unfair for me to waste it. I want to make my father proud."

"There are so many examples of such talented people who have not come from the film background like Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma and then there are actors like Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt who have come from film families and done so well. So, it all comes down to the audience," added the daughter of Chunky Pandey.

The "Student Of The Year 2" star also recalled her first audition, and how she got rejected.

"I remember when 'Aladdin' had come to India, there were a bunch of people who auditioned. We had to record a video, which I did on my phone. I had worn this red outfit and had to read the dialogues for Jasmine. The scene went really well, but then they also asked us to sing and I can't sing to even save my life. So I really got rejected," she said.

The actress opened up about her journey in an episode of "Starry Nights GEN Y", which is aired on Zee Cafe.

Asked about three things that she would learn or swap with Suhana Khan, Ananya said: "I would like to learn her dancing and acting skills, and would love to swap my closet".

Further confessing her biggest competition, she shared: "Janhvi Kapoor is my biggest competition in this film industry."

