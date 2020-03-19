STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Priyanshu Painyuli joins Taapsee Pannu-starrer Rashmi Rocket 

Priyanshu has appeared in several films, including Rock On 2, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, and High Jack.

Published: 19th March 2020 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Priyanshu Painyuli

Actor Priyanshu Painyuli

By Express News Service

Priyanshu Painyuli has been cast opposite Taapsee Pannu in Rashmi Rocket. Directed by Akarsh Khurrana, the film tells the story of a female sprinter from Kutch.

He was recently seen in the Netflix original Upstarts. In Rashmi Rocket, the actor will essay an army person.

“Since I come from a defence background, playing a man in uniform is both an honour and responsibility,” Priyanshu shares.  

“It’s extremely exciting. The film will kickstart next month and we will shoot across Delhi, Kutch, Dehradun, and Mussoorie. It’s a fictional film but it is inspired by real events.”

Priyanshu is also a part of Chris Hemsworth’s upcoming international film, Extraction. The action-thriller is directed by Sam Hargrave and produced by the Russo Brothers.

