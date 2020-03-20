STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor tests positive for coronavirus

Singer Kanika Kapoor of "Baby Doll" fame on Friday announced that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Published: 20th March 2020 04:00 PM

Singer Kanika Kapoor

Singer Kanika Kapoor (Photo | Kanika Kapoor Facebook)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Singer Kanika Kapoor has become the first Bollywood celebrity to test positive for Coronavirus in the country and says she's under complete quarantine and medical care.

There were reports that the singer landed in Lucknow from the United Kingdom and was admitted in a city hospital after she showed signs of flu.

In a statement released on Instagram, the "Baby Doll" singer said she developed signs of flu only in the last four days.

"I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19.

My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward.

Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well.

Hello everyone, For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway aswell. I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago. At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs. I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives. Wishing everyone good health. Jai Hind ! Take care, KK

A post shared by Kanika Kapoor (@kanik4kapoor) on

"I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10 days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only four days ago," she added.

The 41-year-old singer said at this stage she would like to urge people to practice self isolation and get tested if one has the signs.

"I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us. We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives. Wishing everyone good health," she added.

According to the Health Ministry data, the novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 195 on Friday after 22 fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country.

The cases include 32 foreign nationals including 17 from Italy, 3 from the Philippines, two from the UK, one each belonging to Canada, Indonesia and Singapore.

