Giving an earful

When a virus strikes, seeking what goes viral is the next best thing. Here is the list to get infected.

Alec Benjamin, ‘The Book of You & I’: It’s the fifth single release from the debut album, These Two Windows of the American singer and songwriter who uses autobiographical strands for his musical inspiration. The album is slated to realse on May 29.

Phantogram: Childhood friends turned musicians Sarah Barthel and Josh Carter are ahead of Benjamin by three albums; get an eareful of their Ceremony.

Niall Horan, Heartbreak Weather. Four singles that include the 2019 hit ‘Nice to Meet Ya’ plus ‘Put a Little Love on Me’, ‘No Judgement’, and ‘Heartbreak Weather’ makes listening a joy. ‘Slow Hands’ made it to Billboard Hot 100 and UK Singles chart at number 97 and 70 respectively.

Caitlyn Smith, Supernova: Twelve songs including ‘Supernova’, the first song after ‘Starfire’. It is one of the first numbers she wrote.

Lauv, How I’m Feeling:

Badshah

This is the 25-year-old singer’s debut album. His single, ‘I Like Me Better’, was #27 on the Billboard Top 100 in September 2018. His How I’m Feeling Tour in Asia will be supported by American singer-songwriter Mxmtoon.

Peter Bjorn and John

Swedish, Endless Dream: These exponents of indie pop and rock Peter Bjorn and John are dropping their ninth studio album. The band will celebrate two decades of making music together. Unfotunately their USD tour has been postponed thanks to coronavirus fears.

Akull, ‘Laal Chunariya’: Akull wowed all with his track ‘Laal Bindi’ in 2018, and is back with another red number—‘Laal Chunariya’. Inspired by Salman Khan-Sushmita Sen chartbuster ‘Chunari Chunari’, Akull feels his recent song is “a mix of both the worlds, it has an old world charm as well as it has a very new age urban sound”. As most Indipop numbers climbing the charts, this number too is an infusion of Punjabi dance beats with a touch of Indian instruments. The video, which the singer terms “uber and urban”, will appeal to young audiences.

Benny Dayal, ‘I Am a Disco Dancer 2.0’: Tiger Shroff’s last outing Baaghi 3 may have tanked, but the ‘I Am a Disco Dancer 2.0’ by Benny Dayal has become a youth anthem. The 1982 track which had the original disco dancer Mithun Chakraborty, is still a hit with the youth brigade. Add to that new beats by the charming duo Salim-Sulaiman, and choreography by Bosco Leslie Martis, and you definite have a chart-topper. In these times of self-quarantine, what more could the youth ask for?

Badshah, ‘Boht Tej’: When discussing Indipop, you cannot overlook the Badshah. He is back again doing what he does best—belting out peppy numbers laced with controversy. This time around he is aided by Indian musician Fotty Seven. The proverbial rap number is abuzz with the vibes, culture, and slangs of Delhi. So while the orthodox music lovers might cringe in their seats, a pretty large section of the Delhi youth is definitely not complaining.

Toni Kakkar, ‘Goa Beach’: In these times of TikTok videos, this Toni and Neha Kakkar number is probably apt. A typical flirtatious Punjabi number with ample words related to alcohol and lust, this is a winner with the teenage gangs and the very young college crowd. The song has already earned the reputation of maximum hits in the last one week and downloads.