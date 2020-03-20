Salman the saviour

By Express News Service

Production crews in Bollywood have been affected by the shutdown of films, TV and OTT operations. Many production houses have suspended work and a relief fund has been set up for daily wage workers impacted by the shutdown.

Telling us about how actor Salman Khan becomes ‘their’ person at a time like this, daily wage workers and junior artiste coordinator Rajendra Lekhraj aka Pappu says, “If we hit a rough patch, I will talk to him. He is gracious in offering support.

He recently stalled the shoot of Radhe in Mehboob Studios because of the unfortunate turn of events.”In the past too, Khan’s foundation, Being Human, had provided funds to treat children with various illnesses.