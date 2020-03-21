STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Shah Rukh Khan urges fans to stay indoors in new video

In his video, SRK talks about the coronavirus pandemic and necessary steps on how to protect yourself from the disease.

Published: 21st March 2020 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

Shah Rukh Khan (Earnings: 124.38 crore)

Shah Rukh Khan

By IANS

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has come out with a video to create awareness around COVID-19 and also urged fans to stay indoors and follow precautionary measures.

In the video, the actor is seen talking about the care and precautions all must take.

Shah Rukh's video comes a day after several Bollywood stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Arjun Kapoor came together in a special video that appeals people to be safe during these trying times. The video was shared by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday on social media.

In his video, SRK talks about the coronavirus pandemic and necessary steps on how to protect yourself from the disease.

The COVID-19 attack has been the most severe in Maharashtra among all states in India, with the number of positive cases crossing 50. So far, 191 coronavirus positive cases have been reported all over India with four deaths.

He begins the video by talking about how coronavirus has created havoc worldwide.

"Around the world, coronavirus has created havoc. At this difficult moment, if all of us cooperate, we can stop this danger from doing more harm, it will have turn its back on us and leave," he says in the video.

SRK goes on to add that Mumbai is ready to fight the crisis, and hospitals such as Kasturba Hospital, among many others, are fully prepared to handle the situation.

He adds: "Without bothering about their health, authorities and doctors at airports are checking every traveller. They are all doing their duty. We have just learn to cooperate with them."

#WarAgainstVirus @my_bmc

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on

"So what can we do? We just have to learn to be a little responsible. Whether at work or home, we must regularly wash our hands. Whenever you have to sneeze, cover your nose with your forearm. If possible avoid going to crowded places for the next 15 days. If anyone in your vicinity has cold, cough and fever, then stay a few feet away from them. Remember, for your own safety, not just one but all have to be responsible."

"We must all do our bit and support the officials doing so much for us. #WarAgainstVirus," he captioned the video.

--IANS

dc/vnc

TAGS
Shah Rukh Khan Coronavirus
