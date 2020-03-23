STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amitabh Bachchan lauds people for participating in Janata Curfew

“We observe a country shut down. What an exemplary example we have set for the entire World ... for the safety of each other... We are One, We are unique... We are India. Jai Hind”

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Impressed by the participation of citizens in the Janata Curfew called by PM Narendra Modi,  Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to hail the spirit of the people He wrote, “One plea, one instruct, one invocation, one implore... and a nation is in discipline!"

Before Janata Curfew, the veteran actor and other Bollywood stars, including Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit and Ranveer Singh, came together to make a special video to spread awareness about the novel coronavirus.

