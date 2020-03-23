Coronavirus outbreak: Hrithik Roshan urges people to avoid travelling by train

By Express News Service

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Hrithik Roshan has urged the public to avoid travelling, especially by train.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Railways revealed that cases of coronavirus have been found in passengers, which makes travelling a risky proposition.

In response, Hrithik, sharing that tweet, wrote, “It is seen that many people are still using the train and railway station. I would like to request people not to do this. Don’t travel by train right now unless absolutely necessary.”