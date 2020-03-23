STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi-starrer 'Cargo' to premiere at SXSW Film Festival cancelled

However, The film is scheduled to be screened at the renowned SciFi Film Festival in Australia in August.

Published: 23rd March 2020 08:11 AM

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey (Photo | Vikrant Massey Instagram)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An Indian sci-fi comedy film has been making waves in the international film festivals circuit.

Cargo starring Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi, directed by debutante Arati Kadav, was supposed to

Arati Kadav

premiere at the SXSW Film Festival in the US on March 13. However, the festival stands cancelled due to Covid-19.  

However, The film is scheduled to be screened at the renowned SciFi Film Festival in Australia in August. Though an Indian language movie, Arati’s small-budget project has been winning hearts with its innovative storyline and technically-advanced production values. 

Most importantly, for the director, her childhood fascination with Indian folk tales has translated into a film. “I wrote a lot of stories that were fantastical because I was majorly into fantasy tales. I heard a lot of Indian mythological stories and read Panchatantra  and this was my initiation into the genre. As a storyteller, I preferred the typical folklore style of these magical tales. I had this idea in the back of my mind, and that is reflected in my work,” she says.

