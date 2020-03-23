STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Was always inspired by stars like Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi: Vaani Kapoor

Actress Vaani Kapoor shared that she hadn't had any formal training in dancing before she entered Bollywood.

Published: 23rd March 2020 04:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 04:49 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Vaani Kapoor says she has always been inspired by the dancing and acting skills of Bollywood divas like Madhuri Dixit Nene and the late Sridevi.

Vaani's dance hits include "Ghungroo" in "War" and "Nashe si chadh gayi" in "Befikre" among others. She will now be seen in a glamorous avatar in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer "Shamshera", in which she plays the role of a performer.

"I've always believed for an actor it's very important and integral to try and learn as many art forms as they can in order to make their performance an overall success. I consider myself very lucky that the people and the industry have given me so much appreciation for my dance pieces," she said.

The actress shared that she hadn't had any formal training in dancing before she entered Bollywood.

"Honestly, it wasn't easy. I have never received formal training as a dancer until I entered Bollywood. I was always very inspired by actors such as Madhuri, Sridevi and so many more! They are performers. I have always aspired to be an actor who not only acts but is an overall performer. It's taken a lot of hard work behind each piece that I put out in front of our audience," Vaani said.

Vaani says she is excited to play a performer in "Shamshera".

"In 'Shamshera' too, I'm really excited to play the role of a performer who dances her way into the hearts of people and I have some amazing songs to perform on. I'm hoping that all the songs of 'Shamshera' become a huge success too. It's a product of our love, sweat, and hard work," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vaani Kapoor Madhuri Dixit Sridevi
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Corporation has deployed 15 sprayer trucks to disinfect several buildings in the city. Picture taken at Rippon Building on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Coronavirus: Chennai Corporation to paste “Do Not Enter” stickers in houses under quarantine
Police advise riders to avoid unnecessary travel in Kerala Kozhikode on Sunday. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Coronavirus: As cases surge to 95, Kerala CM announces lockdown
Gallery
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut has entertained movie buffs with several outstanding performances throughout her career of nearly a decade and a half. Her journey from being a girl from a small village in Himachal Pradesh with starry dreams to a National
Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut: Check out 10 must watch films of the Bollywood 'Queen'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp