Ajay Devgn-Indra Kumar’s film titled 'Thank God'

By Express News Service

In December last year, it was revealed that Ajay Devgn is reuniting with director Indra Kumar for an action-comedy.

The film was also set to star Rakul Preet Singh and Sidharth Malhotra.As per reports, Indra Kumar’s new directorial has been titled 'Thank God'.

The comedy will follow a couple of goofy, kind-hearted men as they try to reform society. The script is in the vein of the Munna Bhai franchise. Said to be his passion project, Indra Kumar has been writing the film for years.

The shoot of Thank God was scheduled to commence on April 10. However, owing to the coronavirus outbreak, the film has been delayed for now, female lead Rakul Preet Singh recently shared. The makers are planning to release the film in summer 2021.

Indra Kumar’s last venture, Total Dhamaal, was a box-office hit. The filmmaker is also tipped to direct Phir Hera Pheri 3.Ajay Devgn’s upcoming releases are Sooryavanshi, Maidaan, Bhuj: The Pride of India and RRR.