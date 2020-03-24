STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Ajay Devgn-Indra Kumar’s film titled 'Thank God'

The film was also set to star Rakul Preet Singh and Sidharth Malhotra.As per reports, Indra Kumar’s new directorial has been titled 'Thank God'.

Published: 24th March 2020 01:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 01:27 PM   |  A+A-

Ajay Devgn

Bollywood Ajay Devgn. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

In December last year, it was revealed that Ajay Devgn is reuniting with director Indra Kumar for an action-comedy.

The film was also set to star Rakul Preet Singh and Sidharth Malhotra.As per reports, Indra Kumar’s new directorial has been titled 'Thank God'.

The comedy will follow a couple of goofy, kind-hearted men as they try to reform society. The script is in the vein of the Munna Bhai franchise. Said to be his passion project, Indra Kumar has been writing the film for years.

The shoot of Thank God was scheduled to commence on April 10. However, owing to the coronavirus outbreak, the film has been delayed for now, female lead Rakul Preet Singh recently shared. The makers are planning to release the film in summer 2021.

Indra Kumar’s last venture, Total Dhamaal, was a box-office hit. The filmmaker is also tipped to direct Phir Hera Pheri 3.Ajay Devgn’s upcoming releases are Sooryavanshi, Maidaan, Bhuj: The Pride of India and RRR. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ajay Devgn Indra Kumar
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers take a coffee and smoke break in Spain. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus: Karnataka, Kerala report fresh cases as India tally crosses 600
Kabul Gurudwara attacked by ISIS; over 20 Sikhs dead
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp