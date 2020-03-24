Ananya Panday's killer LBD therapy to beat coronavirus blues

By IANS

MUMBAI: Just as everyone else, Bollywood celebrities are also stuck at home due to the coronavirus outbreak. While some of them are catching up on reading, others have taken to yoga. A few are honing their musical skills while still others are taking up household chores such as dishwashing to while away time.

Budding actress Ananya Panday dressed up in a little black dress to cheer herself.

Taking to her Instagram account, Ananya posted a picture in which she is seen posing in the stylish black outfit. But more than the image, it was her caption that left netizens amused.

"All dressed up to go out and sit in my living room.. #QuarantineMood, #SelfIsolation," she wrote.

On the work front, Ananya will next be seen opposite Ishaan Khatter in "Khaali Peeli". She will also share screen space with Deepika Padukone in Shakun Batra's next.