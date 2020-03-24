STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan to star in Vikas Bahl’s slice-of-life comedy?

Published: 24th March 2020 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service
Katrina Kaif and Amitabh Bachchan are likely to star in an upcoming slice-of-life comedy.

The film will be directed by Vikas Bahl, reports claim.Tentatively titled Deadly, the comedy centres on a father-daughter relationship.

The story is built around a funeral and follows the characters on a journey of self-discovery.While Katrina has given her go-ahead, Big B is yet to sign the project. The film was expected to go on floors in May but has been pushed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Vikas Bahl was accused of sexual harassment by a female employee in 2018. His last film, Super 30, a biopic of math whiz Anand Kumar, was released last year.Katrina and Big B have collaborated on films like Boom, Sarkar and Thugs of Hindostan. Katrina’s upcoming release is Sooryavanshi, co-starring Akshay Kumar. 

