STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor pray for Italy, fans think they're stranded in that nation

While Saif and Kareena are safe at home, many on social media thought the couple is currently in Italy after reading the post.

Published: 24th March 2020 02:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor posted a throwback picture of herself with hubby Saif Ali Khan in Rome and prayed for Italy, even as the nation turns into the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, and many of the Bollywood couple's fans thought they are stranded it that country.

"Amore Italy. My love and I are praying for you all," Kareena wrote on Instagram with the old picture.

Amore Italy My love and I are praying for you all

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

While Saif and Kareena are safe at home, many on social media thought the couple is currently in Italy after reading the post.

"Don't get Corona, get home quickly and stay home. Don't roam around," a user wrote.

Another user commented: "Please don't get Corona from there."

Another user suggested: "Get yourself checked up."

Italy is currently under lockdown. The country reported over 59,138 infected cases and 5476 deaths till Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kareena Kapoor Saif Ali Khan Italy Italy Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Latest Updates Coronavirus Updates
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers take a coffee and smoke break in Spain. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus: Karnataka, Kerala report fresh cases as India tally crosses 600
Kabul Gurudwara attacked by ISIS; over 20 Sikhs dead
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp