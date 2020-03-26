STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farah Khan to Bollywood celebs: Stop posting workout videos, we have bigger concerns

With the entire country in a 21-day lockdown, several celebrities have shared their workout videos and pictures from their homes on social media, including Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Published: 26th March 2020 02:17 PM

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Farah Khan has expressed her frustration with Bollywood celebrities uploading their workout videos as they stay at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video released on Twitter, Farah said she is making the clip in the "interest of public health and safety."

"It's my humble request from all the 'celebrities' and 'stars' that please stop making your workout videos and bombarding us with it.

I can understand that you all are privileged and you don't have any other worries in this global pandemic except for looking after your figures. But some of us, most of us have bigger concerns during this crisis," Farah said.

The "Om Shanti Om" director said if celebrities don't stop, she will unfollow them.

"So please have mercy on us and stop uploading your workout videos and if you can't stop, then please don't feel bad if I unfollow you. Stay safe," she added.

The number of coronavirus cases climbed to 649 in India on Thursday and the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 13, with one death reported each from Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh.

