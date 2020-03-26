STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prateek Kuhad to Vir Das: Home entertainment during social distancing

BookMyShow, owned and operated by Big Tree Entertainment Pvt Ltd., with its series of performances called  Live From HQ, is getting entertainment to your homes. 

Published: 26th March 2020 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Bhumika Popli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: When social distancing is the need of the hour as the world fights COVID-10 outbreak, many entertainment industries have started initiatives to bring the recreation straight to your home. 

One such endeavour is by BookMyShow, owned and operated by Big Tree Entertainment Pvt Ltd., with its series of performances called  Live From HQ.

The series will feature several artists and acts such as Prateek Kuhad, Indian Ocean, Vir Das, Karsh Kale, Kamakshi Khanna, Karan Singh Magic and Aisi Taisi Democracy. Curated and produced by Big Bad Wolf Entertainment, the series has been made available live for audiences starting March 25 until April 1 with performances by popular independent music, comedy and other performing artists through Instagram and Facebook. One can register to watch Live from HQ through the BookMyShow website and app free of cost. According to Albert Almeida, COO, Live Entertainment, BookMyShow, “For over two decades, we have been at the forefront of getting you to step out of your homes to have a great, entertaining time.

We never thought we’d be saying this, but today BookMyShow’s paramount ask is to get you to stay home! These are extremely challenging times, the world over and as we find ways to cope with the new normal and socially distance ourselves to help flatten the curve of the Covid-19 pandemic, we at BookMyShow, want to return the love that millions of customers have shown us over the years.” He further adds that with Live From HQ the aim is to provide users a pleasant respite and a spot of safe and uncompromised entertainment right at their homes.

“This series while in the first phase in a new entertainment experience that we have put together for customers, we are working towards more such initiatives and opportunities to provide all entertainment lovers various options to keep themselves entertained in this difficult period. It is only a matter of time before we overcome the pandemic with our collective effort and can get out and about. Until then, stay safe and stay with us!”

Timetable

March 25: Prateek Kuhad
March 26: Indian Ocean
March 27: Karan Singh Magic
March 28: Vir Das
March 29: Aisi Taisi Democracy (Rahul Ram & Sanjay Rajoura)
March 30: Kamakshi Khanna
March 31: Aisi Taisi Democracy (Varun Grover)
April 1: Karsh Kale
 

