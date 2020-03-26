STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH | Priyanka Chopra washes hands while singing song penned by hubby Nick Jonas

Priyanka shared a video where she can be seen washing her hands with liquid soap while she sings a song co-written by her husband Nick Jonas.

Published: 26th March 2020 03:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2020 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Priyanka Chopra with her pop star husband Nick Jonas

Actress Priyanka Chopra with her pop star husband Nick Jonas (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Priyanka Chopra has taken the #safehands challenge and shared a video where she is seen washing her hands with liquid soap, singing a song penned by her pop star husband Nick Jonas.

Priyanka took to Instagram to share a video where she can be seen washing her hands with liquid soap while she sings a song co-written by her husband Nick Jonas. The song goes: "Whenever you are washing hands, whenever you are washing hands, it's a simple thing to do, let's do it for me and you, whenever you are washing hands..."

In the video, Priyanka uses her elbow to turn on and turn off the tap to prevent contamination. Towards the end of the video, the actress advised everyone to wash their hands for at least 20-25 seconds for their own safety and for the well being of their family so that we can beat this pandemic together.

Nominating hubby Nick, cousin Parineeti Chopra and Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan among others to take up the challenge, Priyanka captioned: " I accept the #SafeHands challenge @DrTedros. One of the main takeaways from our IG live chat yesterday was the importance of washing your hands properly. It's a simple action that can help save lives and flatten the curve.

And here's a song to ensure you're doing this for at least 20 seconds. co-written by @nickjonas. I nominate @katebosworth, @mindykaling, @nickjonas, @parineetichopra and @amitabhbachchan. Namaste."

Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas COVID 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Latest Updates Safehands Challenge
