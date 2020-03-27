STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Amit Trivedi starts his own music label, to release independent music

Trivedi, who has given some of the most acclaimed music in films like 'Dev D', 'Udaan', 'Queen' and 'Mannmarziyaan', said he is looking forward to embark on the new journey.

Published: 27th March 2020 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

Singer Amit Trivedi performs Indiradanush at YMCA ground in Nandanam on Saturday

Singer Amit Trivedi performs Indiradanush at YMCA ground in Nandanam on Saturday. (Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Composer-singer Amit Trivedi has announced the launch of his own label, AT Azaad, under which he will be releasing his independent music.

Trivedi, who has given some of the most acclaimed music in films like "Dev D", "Udaan", "Queen" and "Mannmarziyaan', said he is looking forward to embark on the new journey.

"I've been composing music for feature films since 2007. Since 13 years I've been creating music for films and I totally enjoy, love doing that.

However, I have a lot of music inside me which I want to share with you all in a different way," Trivedi said in a video on Twitter.

"I'm venturing into an independent world of music and I've created my own label called AT Azaad, under which I'll be releasing my independent music.

I hope you all will continue to show me love and support that you have been doing so far. Looking forward to this journey," he added.

In another tweet, the composer unveiled the logo of the label and he will be bringing out independent music from all walks of life.

"Looking forward to creating music that is unshackled, untamed, azaad!" Trivedi wrote.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Trivedi AT Azaad
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Youngest coronavirus case in India: Infant of seven months from Kashmir
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp