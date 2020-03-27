STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Short films difficult to make than feature films: Naseeruddin Shah

Short film 'The Wallet' recently released on Jio Cinema and it features Shah with Navni Parihar in pivotal roles.

Published: 27th March 2020 04:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah

Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Naseeruddin Shah stars in the short film, "The Wallet", and the veteran actor cannot seem to stop praising the film's debutant director Saumitra Singh.

"Just as miniature is more difficult to make than a large canvas, short stories are more difficult than to write a novel, I feel short films are also difficult to make than feature films, since they have to be brief.

"Among all the short films I have done in the past couple of years, I would recommend 'The Wallet', written and directed by Saumitra Singh, which is a very simple, sweet and moving story. I really enjoyed working on it even though it is helmed by a first-time director. He was very clear with what he wanted."

The short film recently released on Jio Cinema and it features Shah with Navni Parihar in pivotal roles. The film narrates an incomplete love story of an elderly couple.

Writer-director Saumitra Singh explained why every project was important to him: "Every project, every journey is a learning experience. Yes, it's often a roller coaster ride, but that's the fun of it. I feel grateful to have worked with great icons of our film industry like Naseeruddin Shah and Navni Parihar."

"The Wallet" has garnered much appreciation in the festival circuit around the globe, winning over 50 awards across festivals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naseeruddin Shah The Wallet
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Youngest coronavirus case in India: Infant of seven months from Kashmir
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp