STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri to conduct online masterclasses

Vivek Agnihotri has decided to utilise the nationwide lockdown period of 21 days in a productive manner by conducting online masterclasses,

Published: 28th March 2020 03:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri

Bollywood filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Owing to the outbreak of COVID-19, when social distancing is a mandatory practice, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has decided to utilise the nationwide lockdown period of 21 days in a productive manner by conducting online masterclasses,

"I have decided to conduct these free masterclasses every alternate day till the time we are quarantined. My idea is to help people learn new skills and also to use their time creatively. Else the entire society will get into depression. Everyone has stories but they don't know how to tell these stories. My goal is to ensure that by April 15 at least a couple of housewives and 5-6 young people end up making short films sitting in their homes without spending a penny," Agnihotri said.

Earlier, the filmmaker had declared that intention to sell paintings to raise money for daily wage workers.

"There are a lot of people in the industry whose livelihood has been affected. I will sell these paintings for them," he had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vivek Agnihotri Vivek Agnihotri online masterclass Vivek Agnihotri masterclass COVID 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No need to panic, COVID-19 is something we can easily conquer: Padma Bhushan Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala and Telangana record their first deaths as positive cases in India cross 900
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp