Short films more are difficult to make than feature films: Naseeruddin Shah

By Express News Service

Director Saumitra Singh marks his directorial debut with the short film The Wallet, starring Naseeruddin Shah and Navni Parihar.

The film narrates the unrequited love story of an elderly couple. The Wallet went on to garner much appreciation in festival circuits around the globe.

Naseeruddin Shah shares, “Just like how miniatures are more difficult to make than a large canvas, short stories are more difficult to write than novels, I feel short films are also difficult to make than feature films since they have to be brief.

Amongst all the short films I had done in the past couple of years, I would recommend The Wallet, written and directed by Saumitra Singh, which is a simple, sweet and moving story. I really enjoyed working on it. Even though it is helmed by a first-time director he was clear with what he wanted.”