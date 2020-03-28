STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Siddhant Chaturvedi opens up on his nepotism jibe at Ananya Panday

Earlier this year, Siddhant Chaturvedi's reply to Ananya Panday on nepotism in a roundtable interview became a viral sensation.

Published: 28th March 2020 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday

Bollywood actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

MUMBAI: "Gully Boy" actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has opened up on his nepotism remark, which many perceived as a snide towards actress Ananya Panday. He says the Internet made a thing out of it and edited the clip to make it look like he has got a thug life.

Earlier this year, Siddhant's reply to Ananya on nepotism in a roundtable interview became a viral sensation, making way for many memes and short clips in the virtual world.

During the panel, Ananya shared her definition of struggle and take on nepotism, saying: "I have always wanted to be an actor. Just because my dad has been an actor, I will never say no to an opportunity to act. My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on 'Koffee With Karan'. So, it's not as easy as people say. Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle," she said.

At that moment, Siddhant gave a reply which went viral on social media. He said: "Jahaan humaare sapne poore hote hai, waha inke struggle shuru hote hai."

Breaking his silence on the nepotism jibe with Ananya, Siddhant said: "It was a topic of nepotism and I was the last one to speak. It so happened that she spoke before me."

"And I just concluded so it was a conclusive statement. If you actually think about that line, it only implies the start point and endpoint of the struggle. I guess, internet made a thing out of it. They made memes and edited it to make it look like I've got a thug life. But it was not meant to be taken like that," he added.

The actor also opened up about his journey into Bollywood from CA studies.

"It all started with theatre in college. I had randomly walked in an audition for a part in theatre with the Mithibai drama team. I just went in and I was also a good dancer, so I imitated MJ. I guess they thought that I am good and that they could use me in one of the plays and that's how it all started. It was my first performance and we won all festivals which gave me immense confidence," he recalled.

"At that time, it was a big dream for me because at that time, there were no actors making it in. The last I knew was Mr. Shah Rukh Khan who inspired me greatly. Every boy would look up and say that if he made it as an outsider so could we. So, I used to keep telling myself that I could do this," he added.

The actor opened up about his journey in an episode of "Starry Nights GEN Y", which is aired on Zee Cafe.

Siddhant feels glad that he got to work with Ranveer Singh in "Gully Boy".

"He made me so comfortable that I just could be myself. This guy is a legend and an artist. He understood the equation between us in the script and he just told me to go for it. I would ask him even before holding him in a certain way because I had watched 'Padmaavat' and he was Khilji in it. So, it was on my mind as to how can I be Sher to Khilji. But he just told me to forget about everything and do whatever I was comfortable in," he said.

Talking about the three things he would do to impress a girl, Siddhant said: "I would act, I would love to play guitar, and I would take care of her finances."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ananya Panday Siddhant Chaturvedi Siddhant Chaturvedi nepotism remark Ananya Panday nepotism remark Ananya Panday nepotism meme Ananya Panday meme
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No need to panic, COVID-19 is something we can easily conquer: Padma Bhushan Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Coronavirus: Kerala and Telangana record their first deaths as positive cases in India cross 900
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp