We will win this coronavirus fight with patience, mindfulness, says classical singer Sunanda Sharma

NEW DELHI: In these times I feel like being back to my childhood, doing my early morning riyaaz and being totally connected with myself. I also pray for the well-being of everyone through my music and it keeps me optimistic. As we all are aware of the guidelines laid by the government of maintaining social distance, one should follow the same to help breaking the cycle of this dangerous virus.

Classical singer Sunanda Sharma

loves spending time in her garden

I am strictly on it by being just at home. I am trying my best to be cautious and alert in the favour of safety for myself and everyone around. Washing hands, maintaining distance from people and doing pranayaam and yoga everyday to gain strength and mindfulness is a regime at present. I am not bored at all, and enjoy cooking, gardening and overall spending time with my mother, family and kids. I also watch comedy and classic movies and have my meditation time.

Along with this, I have explained the current crisis we are going through in the country to my kids and I am spending more and more time with them and my mother. All of this is very special as I usually don’t get time for such proximity with my family members because of my busy traveling schedules. For sure, this situation has impacted my work as all my trips, concerts at India and international venues have cancelled. But, at the same time, I am optimistic that this situation will become better and we will win this fight with our patience, wisdom and mindfulness. Noida-based classical singer Sunanda Sharma is well-known for her Benaras Gharana style of gayaki.

In a nutshell



Sharma was born into a musical family at Dah village in Himachal Pradesh. She started training at age five under her father Pandit Sudarshan Sharma and went on to bag a Gold Medal for her Masters in Indian classical vocal music from Punjab University. Acclaimed classical doyen Girija Devi took Sharma under her wings, which led to their Guru-shishya parampara.