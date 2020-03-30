STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actor Kunal Khemu raps coronavirus precautions in multiple languages

The actor took to Twitter to share the video in which he is seen rapping about different COVID-19 precautionary measures in multiple languages including Gujrati, Marathi, Hindi, English, and others.

Published: 30th March 2020 05:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 05:30 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Kunal Khemu.

Actor Kunal Khemu. (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After actors Kartik Aaryan and Varun Dhawan, Kunal Khemu on Monday shared his multi-lingual coronavirus-themed rapped.

Through the rap, the 'Malang' actor mainly asked people to stay at home, wash hands, not to touch their face and not to hoard.

"Stay at home listen to me. Just clean those hands and don't touch your face, seedhe seedhe chal chaahe tedhi ho raahe. Bann khud misaal baakiya nu hausla tu de. Don't hoard things just rush and get them every day. To ghar baitho India Jai Hind Jai Hai," he rapped in many languages.

"Even though it's confined to my limited knowledge of languages... the message is for everyone. The power to end this is with us and within us so #stayhome #staysafe and please help out the ones in need," he tweeted along with the video.

Earlier, actors Varun Dhawan and Kartik Aaryan also tried to raise awareness about coronavirus through their rap and monologue, respectively.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in India rose to 1071 on Monday, including 99 recoveries and 29 deaths.

